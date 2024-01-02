Video: Fire breaks out at mandi restaurant in Hyderabad

Fortunately, the fire accident did not result in any injuries

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a mandi restaurant in Hyderabad on Monday, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit, according to officials.

Fortunately, the incident at Girlfriend Mandi restaurant near Durgam Cheruvu Metro Station in Madhapur did not result in any injuries. Local residents observed the fire and promptly notified the fire department.

Property of Hyderabad’s mandi restaurant remains unaffected

A fire tender from Madhapur fire station quickly extinguished the fire upon receiving the information.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the property remained unaffected by the incident,” stated an assistant district fire officer.

Fire accidents in Hyderabad

In 2023, Hyderabad witnessed over 1000 reported fire accidents, encompassing both major and minor incidents, leading to unfortunate loss of lives and injuries.

Recently, a fire accident occurred at the Karachi Bakery factory, fifteen workers were injured. Police stated that the fire was caused by an explosion in the kitchen due to a gas leak from a pipe.

Luckily, yesterday’s fire accident at the mandi restaurant in Hyderabad did not result in any casualties or major damage.

