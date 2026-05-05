Video: Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Hyderabad’s Kothapet

The estimated loss is under investigation

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 3:45 pm IST
Fire erupts at plastic warehouse in Kothapet, with thick black smoke and flames engulfing the site. Emerg.
Fire breaks out at a plastic godown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Hyderabad’s Kothapet on Tuesday, May 5, allegedly due to a short circuit.

A video shared on social media showed fire erupting from the godown along with thick smoke. The incident occurred at 1 pm under the Balapur Police Station limits. Some firefighters were seen using water canons to douse the fire.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Telangana State Fire Department said, “The fire occurred due to a short circuit and three fire engines were used to put out the blaze. The estimated loss is under investigation.”

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Previous incident

The fire at the godown is the second such incident in Hyderabad in less than 24 hours. On Monday, May 4, a furniture store in Bachupally caught fire.

The fire broke out at the shops set up on an open land located on Pragathi Nagar to Bachupally road.

A few weeks ago, a fire broke out at the same place, raising suspicion of sabotage. Fire tenders, on information from local police, reached the spot and put out the fire after battling for three hours.

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Panic prevailed in the area following the incident as a thick ball of fire went into the sky.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 3:45 pm IST

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