Fire destroys furniture shops in Hyderabad’s Bachupally

Hyderabad: Property valued at lakhs of rupees was gutted down when fire broke out at furniture shops on Bachupally road on Monday night, May 4.

No casualties are reported.

The fire broke out at the shops set up in an open land located on Pragathi Nagar to Bachupally road.

A few weeks ago, a fire broke out at the same place, raising suspicion of sabotage.

Fire tenders, on information from local police, reached the spot and put out the fire after battling for three hours.

The DRF teams assisted the fire department in the operation.

Panic prevailed in the area following the incident as a thick ball of fire went into the sky.