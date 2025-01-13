Video: Fire breaks out at Tirupati’s laddu counter in AP

Hyderabad: A fire accident was averted following a blast at Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, January 13.

The incident occurred at the 47th Laddu counter, where the fire started due to an electrical malfunction.

The vigilant staff acted swiftly, immediately extinguishing the fire and preventing it from spreading. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties or major damages were reported.

The quick response helped avert a potentially dangerous situation, ensuring the safety of both visitors and staff at the temple complex.

The incident comes days after a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh in which six persons were dead. The stampede occurred when people were collecting tokens for the Mukkoti Ekadasi Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan in Tirupathi in advance.