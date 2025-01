Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Rishika chemical godown in Dhulapally, Jeedimetla industrial area, a suburb of Hyderabad, on Friday, January 3 causing thick smoke and widespread panic among locals.

Firefighters have arrived at the scene and are attempting to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No casualties reported yet.

More details awaited.