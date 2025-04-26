Video: Fire in Hayathnagar after gas cylinder explodes

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a fire broke out in Hayathnagar on Saturday, April 26, in the afternoon due to an alleged gas explosion.

The incident occurred at the Ravinarayana Reddy Colony, Phase 3. Over 300 huts were gutted in the fire, reportedly after 30 gas cylinders exploded in the area.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a fire official said, “Firefighters are currently on location trying to douse the flames.” Further details are awaited.

This is the second such incident in Hayathnagar today. Earlier this morning, two people escaped unhurt after a tanker caught fire.