Video: Fire in Hayathnagar after gas cylinder explodes

This is the second such incident in Hayanagar today. Earlier this morning two people escaped unhurt after a tanker caught fire.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th April 2025 5:52 pm IST
The image displays smoke from huts in Hayathnagar after a gas cylinder exploded. April 26, 2025
Fire accident was reported in Hayathnagar after gas cylinder exploded

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a fire broke out in Hayathnagar on Saturday, April 26, in the afternoon due to an alleged gas explosion.

The incident occurred at the Ravinarayana Reddy Colony, Phase 3. Over 300 huts were gutted in the fire, reportedly after 30 gas cylinders exploded in the area.

Also Read
Two escape unhurt as tanker catches fire in Hayathnagar

Speaking to Siasat.com, a fire official said, “Firefighters are currently on location trying to douse the flames.” Further details are awaited.

MS Creative School

This is the second such incident in Hayathnagar today. Earlier this morning, two people escaped unhurt after a tanker caught fire.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th April 2025 5:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button