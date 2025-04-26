Two escape unhurt as tanker catches fire in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: Two persons escaped a safely after a tanker they were traveling in caught fire at Hayathnagar on Saturday, April 26.

The tanker was on its way from Pharma city towards Ghatkesar when the driver noticed flames emanating from the engine. The driver and cleaner jumped out of the vehicle. Part of the tanker was gutted in the fire.

After being alerted, officials from the Hayathnagar fire station arrived at the scene and doused the fire.

A short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. A video of the incident shared on social media shows thick smoke emanating from the tanker.