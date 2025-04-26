TGSRTC to launch 200 new buses in Hyderabad by July

Hyderabad: To decongest city buses and enhance public transport, TGSRTC is preparing to launch 200 new buses in Greater Hyderabad by July. The launch is coinciding with the reopening of educational institutions. Out of these, close to 150 will be electric buses, as per the state’s thrust on green transportation.

Due to the provision of free trips for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme, the city buses are recording very high utilization, and most are even running packed with passengers during rush hours.

TSRTC staff also opine that more buses, need to be inducted to absorb the traffic as well as to ensure safety.

At present, some 23 to 24 lakh passengers travel in RTC buses on a daily basis in the Greater Zone, out of which women constitute 14 to 15 lakh passengers.

According to local reports, the RTC has approached banks to finance the acquisition of the new fleet. Preliminary responses have been positive.

The company currently has 3,100 buses in the city. To fulfill the state government’s push for electric mobility, there are plans to deploy a combined 1,000 electric buses on Greater Zone’s roads by end of 2025. The preparations are already underway with EV charging infrastructure being installed in 25 bus depots in the city.