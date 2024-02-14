Video: First-ever marriage proposal on Dubai airport rooftop

Dubai: In a heart-warming moment, Dmitry Maslennikov, a Russian national, proposed to his girlfriend Anastasiia Girfanova on the rooftop of Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) iconic steel-and-glass-clad Concourse B.

This marked the world’s first-ever airport rooftop proposal that took place just in time for Valentine’s Day. It was part of DXB’s open call for Valentine Day’s proposals.

Dubai airport invites UAE residents and international travellers departing from DXB Terminal 3 on February 10 to submit swoon-worthy proposals for grand celebrations.

In a statement, DXB said, Dmitry and Anastasiia seized the opportunity and emerged as the fortunate couple chosen to take centre stage at a height of 39.5 meters with unparalleled views of the Dubai skyline and a front-row seat to the runway action.

Watch the video here

Their love story began on a serendipitous New Year’s Eve in Dubai, with Anastasiia visiting as a tourist.

Anastasiia fell in love with Dmitry at a restaurant, and she intentionally missed her flight back to Russia to stay with him. Now, their meet-cute reaches its pinnacle on Valentine’s Day.

Then, the airport also arranged a one-day staycation at a decorated suite at the DXB Hotel for them to celebrate their engagement.

Dmitry and Anastasiia are now planning an wedding that will showcase their love for Dubai and the unique journey that brought them together.

Michelle Lee, the vice president of brand and communications at Dubai Airports, said, “At DXB, we are committed to providing our guests with memorable experiences and this being the first time anyone has ever proposed on an airport’s rooftop, we wanted to showcase it through our award-winning social media channels. We’re thrilled to have been a part of their story (and that Anastasiia said yes!).”