BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi: Indian faces behind first stone temple construction

United Arab Emirates (UAE) is gearing up for the grand opening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in its capital’s Abu Mureikhah neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, February 14, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first-ever traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, in the presence of saints, swamis, and thousands of devotees.

Mahant Swami Maharaj, a spiritual leader, will preside over the inauguration ceremony of the temple which includes Hindu Vedic prayers, followed by the consecration.

The temple is set to open to the public on February 18, but due to high overseas visitor registration demand, it is recommended for residents to visit from March 1.

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple, built on a 27-acre plot, is an architectural marvel with a prayer hall, community center, exhibition hall, and other features.

PM Modi inaugurated a Hindu temple project in Abu Dhabi, UAE, during his first visit in 2015. The foundation stone was laid in April 2019 and the construction commenced in December 2019.

The construction of the temple is estimated to cost Dirhams 400 million (Rs 9,05,48,74,032). Over 200 volunteers have dedicated more than 689,000 hours to the construction of the temple.

The temple has been adorned with Rajasthani pink sandstone exterior and Italian marble interiors. Numerous labourers from Gujarat and Rajasthan contributed to the construction of a temple.

Ahead of the opening of the temple, let’s take a look at some of the several Indians who turned this project into reality.

Faces of BAPS Hindu temple