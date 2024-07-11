Video: First Syrian Air flight arrives in Saudi Arabia after 12-year hiatus

Riyadh: The first commercial flight of Syrian Airlines arrived at King Khalid Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh after a 12-year of hiatus due to the Syrian civil war.

A Syrian Airlines plane carrying 170 passengers from Damascus resumed its regular route in Riyadh on Wednesday, July 10.

According to Syria’s official news agency SANA, the Riyadh Airports Company celebrated at King Khalid International Airport, attended by Syrian Ambassador Ayman Sousan and Saudi officials.

“The event represents good news for Syrians and Saudis alike, because it facilitates communication between the two countries and spares citizens the suffering of indirect travel,” SANA quoted Sousan as saying.

“The resumption of regular flights between Syria and Saudi Arabia is an additional step in the process of steady development witnessed by relations between the two brotherly countries,” he added.

This comes a few weeks after the arrival of the first flight carrying Haj pilgrims from Damascus to Jeddah for the first time in over 12 years.

Arab countries have reestablished diplomatic ties with the Syrian regime, and Damascus was re-admitted to the Arab League in 2023.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia ended diplomatic ties with Syria and closed its embassies in protest against the 2011 protests that used force to suppress them.