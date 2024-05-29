After 12-yr hiatus, direct flights resume for Syria Haj pilgrims

Direct flights from Syria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has resumed for Haj pilgrims after a 12-year of hiatus due to the Syrian civil war.

A flight carrying more than 200 pilgrims from Damascus International Airport to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah arrived on Tuesday, May 28.

Also Read Madinah: Visit to Rawdah limited to once a year for 10 minutes

The move comes after Syria and Saudi Arabia resumed diplomatic relations in 2023.

Suleiman Khalil, an official of the Syrian transport ministry, said, “This decision only applies to the Haj period, and we are studying the reopening of a direct air route,” AFP reported.

In May 2023, Saudi Arabia reestablished diplomatic relations with Syria after a 12-year hiatus.

On Sunday, May 26, Saudi Arabia appointed Faisal bin Saud Al-Mujaffal as its new ambassador to Syria.

It is noteworthy that Syria appointed Dr Mohammad Soussan as new ambassador to Saudi Arabia in January this year.