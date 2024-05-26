Saudi Arabia appoints first ambassador to Syria since 2012

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday, May 26, appointed Faisal bin Saud Al-Mujaffal as its new ambassador to Syria.

This is the first ambassadorial appointment to Damascus since the Saudi embassy’s closure in 2012 due to the Syrian civil war.

Also Read Saudi Arabia opens first night club with no alcoholic drink

Al-Mujaffal expressed gratitude to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their royal confidence in appointing him as ambassador to Syria, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

السفير المجفل يرفع شكره للقيادة بمناسبة تعيينه سفيرًا لدى الجمهورية العربية السورية.https://t.co/nT7vbLzY7U#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/3CmIP8Oxzc — واس العام (@SPAregions) May 26, 2024

He was working as Riyadh’s ambassador to Cameroon, and in February he presented a copy of his credentials to the minister delegate in charge of cooperation with the Commonwealth of Nations, Felix Mbayo.

It is noteworthy that Syria appointed Dr Mohammad Soussan as new ambassador to Saudi Arabia in January this year.

In May 2023, Saudi Arabia reestablished diplomatic relations with Syria after a 12-year hiatus.