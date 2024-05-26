Saudi Arabia opens first night club with no alcoholic drink

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently open its first-ever night club called “Beast House” in the capital Riyadh.

Beast House, a members-only club located in the Jax Arts District in Diriyah Governorate in Riyadh, part of “MDLBEAST’s” project, supported by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s sovereign wealth fund (PIF).

It is a creative hub for emerging artists and music enthusiasts, offering a platform for networking with industry professionals.

The exclusive party spot, despite its high-quality offerings, strictly prohibits alcohol consumption, employing strict bouncers to enforce this rule and offering a wide mocktail menu.

It is multi-level, featuring studio spaces, dining areas and production rooms with recording booths

Speaking about the new club, MDLBEAST CEO Ramadan Al-Hartani told Arab News that the Beast House will become a cornerstone of Riyadh’s music scene, and aims to nurture creativity and develop talent from the local and international scenes.

He added that MDLBEAST’s vision is to revolutionize the way music is experienced in the region by strengthening connections in the creative community.

Beast House membership

MDLBEAST is offering a 20 percent discount on annual memberships for members who sign up through multiple membership packages.

A house membership is available for 6,000 Saudi Riyals annually, with a signing fee of 3,000 Saudi Riyals, allowing members to join the community without technical requirements for recording studio time and specialized workshops.

The house+ package offers all House tier benefits and annual access to up to 40 parties at a cost of 10,000 Saudi Riyals, including the singing fee.

The transit membership is ideal for individuals outside Riyadh, providing annual access to the venue for up to 104 days at a cost of 4,000 Saudi Riyals.

Creatives can enjoy recording studio sessions, exclusive seminars, workshops, and career guidance at a cost of 9,000 Saudi Riyals, with a signing fee of 4,500 Saudi Riyals.

A first alcohol store is set to open in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter, strictly limiting its operations to non-Muslims, according to a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in January.

This move is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He overturned a ban onactivities like women driving, movie theaters, and concerts, while also addressing dissent and imprisoning political activists.