Video: Footpath encroachments cleared in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) carried out a footpath clearance drive from Madina to Puranapul in Hyderabad’s Old City on the morning of Thursday, July 2.

During the operation, sheds attached to several shops were dismantled as part of the drive. Heavy police deployment was made at the location to maintain law and order during the demolition.

Many affected shop owners were seen upset and expressed their anger over the action. Some of them claimed that their shop sheds had existed for nearly 80 years.

The traders alleged that they had not received any prior intimation before the demolition. They also questioned whether the law was being enforced only against small traders.

The affected shop owners urged the government to conduct an inquiry into the demolition. They also demanded compensation for those who suffered losses due to the footpath clearance drive.