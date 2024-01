Hyderabad: Former Telangana Deputy CM Mohammad Mahmood Ali fainted during the Republic Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

He was promptly rushed to the hospital by party members.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Former Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali faints during #RepublicDay2024 celebrations at Telangana Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/GCzoMb9l8U — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Following the formation of Telangana state in 2014, he became the first deputy chief minister and served in that capacity until 2018.

Upon the victory of BRS, then TRS, in the 2018 elections, he assumed the position of home minister.