Watch: Gazans haul net of fish as Israeli navy blocks flotilla

Gaza City: A video wdely shared on social media has captured fishermen in Gaza casting their nets and pulling in a rare haul of fish, after Israel’s navy became preoccupied intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The flotilla was seized on Wednesday night, October 1, when Israeli forces detained more than 450 activists from over 40 countries. The group had been sailing to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza in defiance of Israel’s blockade.

While the navy focused on the operation, Gaza’s fishermen took the chance to go further out to sea. The video shows dozens of men hauling heavy nets onto the beach as crowds cheered — a rare moment of relief under siege described as both precious and symbolic of survival under siege.

🚨The fishermen of Gaza finally got a chance to sail while the Israeli navy was too busy blocking the Sumud Flotilla.



Amid the famine imposed since the start of the war, this moment brought the first glimpses of joy to the residents. pic.twitter.com/Su5ehDi3um — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) October 3, 2025

Residents told local media that the flotilla’s presence temporarily distracted Israeli patrols that usually block access to deeper waters. For many, it was the first chance in months to cast nets without the constant threat of being fired upon, detained or forced back to shore.

The video spread rapidly online, with users calling it a reminder of resilience in the face of hardship. Many praised the abundance of fish as a blessing, while others expþressed shock that Gazans are often denied the right to fish freely.

Since 2000, Israel has tightened restrictions on Palestinian access to the sea and farmland near the fence, known as Access Restricted Areas. The limits, enforced through live fire and frequent confiscations, confine Gaza’s fishermen to just six nautical miles — a fraction of the 20 miles agreed under the Oslo Accords..

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Agriculture, the war has devastated the fishing sector, wiping out around 4,600 tonnes of fish production valued at more than USF 20 million. Nearly 4,000 fishermen have lost their jobs, worsening an already dire food security crisis in which fish — once a vital source of protein — has become scarce.

Israel has not commented on the incident.