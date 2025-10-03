At least 11 more flotilla ships sailing for Gaza to break Israeli blockade

Around 100 passengers are on board, including journalists, doctors and international activists.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2025 9:13 pm IST
Livestream screenshot from the Conscience ship of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition sailing towards Gaza on October 3.
Livestream view from the Conscience ship of the Freedom Flotilla en route to Gaza, on October 3. Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Eleven more flotilla vessels carrying humanitarian aid are currently sailing off the coast of the Greek island of Crete towards the Gaza Strip in an attempt to break Israel’s “illegal blockade.”

The flotilla, organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens to Gaza (TMTG), began its mission on September 27 with the departure of 10 boats from San Giovanni Li Cuti harbour in Catania, Sicily, Italy.

On September 30, Conscience, the latest and largest boat in this historic flotilla, joined the fleet, bringing the total to 11. Around 100 passengers are on board, including journalists, doctors and international activists.

Memory Khan Seminar

Organisers say the voyages aim to highlight Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis, challenge restrictions on media access, and demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians

Vessels in the flotilla

According to the live tracker

  1. Abd Elkarim Eid
  2. Al-Awda
  3. Alaa Al-Najjar
  4. Anas Al Sharif
  5. Conscience
  6. Gaza Sunbird
  7. Ghassan Kanafani
  8. Leila Khaled
  9. Milad
  10. Soul of My Soul
  11. Umm Saad

Huwaida Arraf, steering committee member of the FFC, described the flotilla as “a call to awaken the conscience of the world” in the face of worsening conditions in Gaza.

Italy-based surgeon Dr Ricardo Corradini said the mission was both professional and ethical: “As journalists and medical professionals, we carry the responsibility to speak truth and preserve life. This is an appeal to our colleagues and global institutions to break their silence and uphold their ethics.”

International appeal

The coalition has urged governments, international bodies and civil society to:

  • Demand safe passage for the Conscience and all flotilla vessels.
  • Take urgent steps to end Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.
  • Work towards dismantling the blockade and occupation.

In the past 38 hours, Israel’s navy intercepted 42 boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining about 470 activists.

Germanten Hospital

In a post on X, the FFC wrote on Thursday, October 2, “Despite illegal Israeli attacks, we continue to challenge the illegal blockade of Gaza.”

The FFC, established in 2008, has launched dozens of missions attempting to deliver aid and draw attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for nearly 18 years. In March, the siege was tightened further with the closure of crossings, blocking food and medicine and pushing the enclave towards famine.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli strikes have killed more than 66,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza health officials, while the UN warns the territory is becoming uninhabitable.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2025 9:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button