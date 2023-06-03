Video: Gehlot throws mike at Barmer dist collector after it malfunctions

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lost his cool after his mike went off twice while he was speaking at a programme in Barmer, and threw the device at the District Collector.

The Chief Minister was interacting with women regarding a government scheme for women at the Circuit House on Friday evening in Barmer.

The District Collector later picked up the mike.

At the same time, the Chief Minister was not happy with the crowd management during the programme.

Gehlot was on a two-day tour of Barmer.

After addressing a public meeting, CM Gehlot went to the Circuit House and participated in a programme.

A discussion was held on the schemes for women run by the government.

The women told the CM the benefits of the Udaan scheme.

State Minister Hemaram Choudhary, Punjab in-charge and Baytu MLA Harish Choudhary, Gau Seva Aayog chairman and MLA Mevaram Jain, Padmaram Meghwal were present during the discussions.