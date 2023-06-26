Video: Glimpse of restored Hyderabad’s Gulzar Houz goes viral

Hyderabad: The restoration of Hyderabad’s historic Gulzar Houz fountain is almost complete, and the finishing touches are currently being applied. The project, which began in February of this year, aims to revitalize and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the city.

It is likely that the Gulzar Houz, which was constructed in the 16th century, will soon be open to the public, providing a glimpse into the city’s glorious past.

During the restoration work at Gulzar Houz, Hyderabad, efforts were made to restore the fountain to its former grandeur.

Gulzar Houz, originally named “Char Su Ka Houz” (fountain of the four sides), holds immense historical importance as it served as a vital drinking water source for the local population. It was built some years after the Charminar, which was built as Hyderabad’s foundational monument in 1591 by Mohd Quli Qutb Shah, the city’s founder.

Over the years, the architecture of Gulzar Houz has undergone transformations. Initially constructed with twelve sides, it gradually evolved into an octagonal shape and currently appears almost circular.