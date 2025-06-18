Video goes viral as Rashmika and Vijay Devarakonda spotted together

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been one of the most talked-about rumoured couples in South Indian cinema. Their beautiful chemistry in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) made fans fall in love with them. Since then, people have believed that they are more than just friends. Though they never confirmed it, fans often spot them together, and their sweet bond keeps the rumours alive.

Spotted at Mumbai Airport — Video Goes Viral

On the night of June 17, the couple was seen again at Mumbai airport. A video shows Rashmika getting into a car after landing, and Vijay is already sitting inside, trying to hide his face. Rashmika also wore a mask and covered her face. But the cameras caught them, and the video is now going viral on social media.

Fans are very happy to see them together again. Many believe Vijay came to pick up Rashmika like a caring boyfriend. In 2024, both actors said they were in a relationship but didn’t reveal with whom — fans think it’s clearly with each other.

Though Rashmika and Vijay have never confirmed their love story, their actions say a lot. With each public appearance, fans believe they are getting closer to making it official.

Clues From Social Media and Personal Life

Rashmika is often seen sharing photos from Vijay’s house and has a close bond with his family. Last year, she even watched Pushpa 2 in theatres with them. A recent post where she wore a yellow saree also started new gossip — fans guessed the saree was gifted by Vijay’s mother and the photos were clicked by Vijay himself.

Their Upcoming Movies

Rashmika’s next movie Kubera, with Dhanush and Nagarjuna, will release on June 20. She is also working on Pushpa 3, Thama, and The Girlfriend. Vijay’s spy thriller Kingdom will hit theatres on July 4.