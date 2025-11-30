Video: GRP constable saves woman from under moving train at Panipat

At that very moment, GRP constable Jagrup Singh rushed forward and held the woman firmly, pulling her to safety.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th November 2025 8:46 pm IST

Chandigarh: A Government Railway Police constable, showing presence of mind, saved the life of a woman passenger at the Panipat railway station after she slipped while trying to board a moving train.

As the train, headed from Kurukshetra to Delhi, arrived at Platform No 1, passengers began boarding and alighting.

During this time, a woman passenger aged around 45-50 years, travelling alone, placed her luggage inside the coach and was trying to board the train when it started moving. As the speed increased, she lost her balance, and her foot slipped dangerously between the coach and the platform.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The incident occurred at around 3.30 pm on Saturday.

At that very moment, GRP constable Jagrup Singh rushed forward and held the woman firmly, pulling her to safety.

https://twitter.com/search?q=panipat%20station&src=typed_query&f=live

The incident was also captured by the CCTV camera at the station.

His timely and courageous action prevented what could have been a serious accident, said a Haryana police statement.

The woman, when asked, stated that she was completely safe and had not sustained any injury.

The train was stopped following the incident, and she was made to board safely again to continue her journey to her destination.

Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th November 2025 8:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button