Video: GRP constable saves woman from under moving train at Panipat

Chandigarh: A Government Railway Police constable, showing presence of mind, saved the life of a woman passenger at the Panipat railway station after she slipped while trying to board a moving train.

As the train, headed from Kurukshetra to Delhi, arrived at Platform No 1, passengers began boarding and alighting.

During this time, a woman passenger aged around 45-50 years, travelling alone, placed her luggage inside the coach and was trying to board the train when it started moving. As the speed increased, she lost her balance, and her foot slipped dangerously between the coach and the platform.

Also Read Warangal railway manufacturing unit to be completed in 2026: Kishan Reddy

The incident occurred at around 3.30 pm on Saturday.

At that very moment, GRP constable Jagrup Singh rushed forward and held the woman firmly, pulling her to safety.

https://twitter.com/search?q=panipat%20station&src=typed_query&f=live

The incident was also captured by the CCTV camera at the station.

His timely and courageous action prevented what could have been a serious accident, said a Haryana police statement.

The woman, when asked, stated that she was completely safe and had not sustained any injury.

The train was stopped following the incident, and she was made to board safely again to continue her journey to her destination.