Warangal railway manufacturing unit to be completed in 2026: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that construction of the Railway Manufacturing Unit at Warangal here is on track for completion next year.

Reddy, who inspected the site, described the RMU as a “game-changing project” for the region, adding that work is progressing as per schedule with speed and scale.

“We are moving ahead with the target of fully completing it next year,” he told reporters.

Spread over 160 acres, the RMU’s first phase involves an investment of Rs 521 crore, Reddy said in a post on ‘X’.

He added that sustainable methods and advanced technology are being used to construct the world-class facility, reflecting the Centre’s commitment to a modern and environmentally responsible railway ecosystem.

The unit is being equipped with technology-driven machinery.

The facility will initially manufacture state-of-the-art MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) rakes of 16–20 cars to enhance short- and medium-distance train travel across the country, he said.

The RMU is expected to strengthen the railway sector, generate large-scale employment for Warangal’s youth, and boost ancillary industries in the region.

Reddy, who reached Warangal earlier in the day via Vande Bharat Express, also interacted with officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), and the Ministry of Textiles.

He reviewed the progress of key central government development projects, including tourism development around the Bhadrakali temple, land acquisition for the proposed Warangal Airport, and the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park.