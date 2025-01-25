Video: Hamas hands over 4 female Israeli soldiers to Red Cross as part of ceasefire

Hamas resistance group handed over four captive female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday after parading them in front of a crowd. Israel was set to release 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees later in the day as part of the fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Crowds had earlier begun to gather in Tel Aviv and Gaza City ahead of the expected swap between Israel and Hamas, the second such exchange since a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip last weekend and another test for the deal.

The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the militant group. The fragile deal has so far held, quieting airstrikes and rockets and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, a big screen showed the faces of the four female soldiers expected to be released. Some in the growing crowd wore Israeli flags, others held posters with the hostages’ faces.

“I’m extremely excited, exhilarated,” said onlooker Gili Roman. “In a heartbeat, in a split second, their lives are going to turn upside down again, but right now for a positive and a good side.”

He said his sister was released in the only other ceasefire in November, but another relative was killed in captivity.

When the ceasefire started Sunday, three hostages held by the militants were released in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners, all women and children. On Saturday, four hostages are expected to be freed for 200 prisoners, including 120 who are serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks on Israelis. They will likely be released into Gaza or sent abroad.

The four Israeli soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, and Liri Albag, 19, were captured in Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war.