Hyderabad: Hyderabad customs have intercepted a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and seized heroin worth over Rs 41 crore.

The 5.9-kilogram heroin was concealed in the side walls of a document holder and a trolley bag of the passenger who was coming from Singapore.

According to estimates, its value was Rs 41.44 crores.

Thanks to alert officers at the Hyderabad airport, drugs, including heroin and gold worth crores, are regularly being seized from international passengers.