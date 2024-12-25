Video: Hindutva workers stop Christmas celebration in Mumbai, chant Jai Shri Ram

Christmas celebrations in Mumbai’s Kashimira region was stopped by Hindutva workers. The celebrations happened in a slum area.

A video has emerged on social media showing a group of children participating in the Christmas celebrations organised by an organisation whose name is not mentioned.

The visuals then show a group of Hindutva workers making the children say, “We are Hindus” and then recite Hanuman Chalisa, along with chants of Jai Shri Ram.

In a similar incident in Kerala, members of the right-wing organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal barged into a school in Palakkad and disrupted Christmas celebrations there.

They expressed strong objections to the teachers wearing Santa Claus costumes accusing them of promoting “another religious culture on Hindu students.” Three members were arrested.