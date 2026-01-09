Video: How to pour tea in Moroccon style? Nora Fatehi teaches

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi recently treated her fans with a fun video wherein she was seen teaching how to pour tea in quintessential Moroccan style.

In a video shared on her social media, Nora is seen preparing a healthy breakfast and enjoying a glass of tea. She also demonstrates the traditional Moroccan way of pouring tea, holding a silver kettle high above the glass and pouring it smoothly without spilling.

Nora mentioned that while she was not a pro at it, she tried her best.

The actress who is currently in her hometown in Morocco, has been sharing umpteen number of photos and videos from her trip back home. For the united, the actress originally hails from Morocco.

Nora has always been known for her fine dancing skills along with her flawless and glowing skin.

A recently resurfaced video from one of star comedians and actor Kapil Sharma’s show, had the actress talking about her diet, and revealing the secret to her healthy skin.

In the video, Kapil was seen asking her, “Nora, what do you eat that makes your skin so glowy? What is your routine?”.

Responding to the same, the actress replied, “I have a great routine. I eat pasta. I eat mashed potatoes. I eat rice, roti and lentils. I don’t have a car. I travel by rickshaw”.

Talking about Nora, the actress a decade ago, during her initial days in the entertainment industry was a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Post that, Nora went onto star in the movie ABCD, directed by Remo where she got the opportunity to flaunt her fine dancing sskills

Beyond dance, Nora steadily expanded her acting portfolio with roles in films and web series. She has appeared in projects such as ‘Batla House’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, and ‘Madgaon Express’, balancing glamour with performance-driven parts.

She is also all set to be a part of the much-anticipated Tamil film ‘Kanchana 4’, directed by Raghava Lawrence.