Video: Huge uprooted tree crushes scooter in Hyderabad

Earlier, a man driving an auto rickshaw died on the spot after a large tree suddenly fell on his vehicle.

Huge uprooted tree crushes scooter in Hyderabad [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a huge tree uprooted and fell on a maestro scooter near the canteen in the Telangana legislative assembly premises in Hyderabad. Although the two-wheeler was crushed in the incident, luckily nobody was injured.

The incident is reminiscent of another occurrence that took place a few weeks ago near the Old MLA Quarters. In that incident, a man driving an auto rickshaw died on the spot after a large tree suddenly fell on his vehicle.

Following these incidents, many questions have been raised against the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

While steps are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future by inspecting trees in the city and trimming the branches of large trees, more efforts are still needed, especially during the monsoon season, to ensure the safety of citizens.

