Video: Huge uprooted tree crushes scooter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a huge tree uprooted and fell on a maestro scooter near the canteen in the Telangana legislative assembly premises in Hyderabad. Although the two-wheeler was crushed in the incident, luckily nobody was injured.

A major mishap was averted, a big tree uprooted and falls on a Maestro scooter near the canteen in #Telangana Legislative #Assembly premises in #Hyderabad, luckily nobody was there. The two-wheeler was damaged. #HyderabadRains #Treefalls pic.twitter.com/l2kbLNntXE — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 22, 2023

The incident is reminiscent of another occurrence that took place a few weeks ago near the Old MLA Quarters. In that incident, a man driving an auto rickshaw died on the spot after a large tree suddenly fell on his vehicle.

An auto driver died on the spot, after suddenly a huge tree fell on his auto rickshaw, near old MLA Quarters in Hyderabad.#Hyderabad #RoadSafety #tree pic.twitter.com/LnOMpJJ0l8 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 2, 2023

Following these incidents, many questions have been raised against the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

While steps are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future by inspecting trees in the city and trimming the branches of large trees, more efforts are still needed, especially during the monsoon season, to ensure the safety of citizens.