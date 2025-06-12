Video: Hyderabad bound bus meets accident in Narayanpet

Hyderabad: A collision between a Hyderabad-bound bus and a truck in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Thursday, June 12 inured 18 passengers.

The accident occurred on National Highway 167 between Narsireddypally and Jakler villages. The bus was traveling from Shivamoga in Karnataka to Hyderabad. 29 passengers were on board at the time of accident.

According to police, the front portion of the bus was completely mangled due to the force of the collision. Preliminary investigation suggests that the bus, allegedly speeding, crashed into the rear of a truck travelling in the same direction.

All the injured were initially administered first aid at the Makthal government hospital and later shifted to hospitals in Raichur and Mahabubnagar for further treatment.

Among the critically injured is the bus driver. Meanwhile, the truck driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.