Plots auctioned in Hyderabad yield 142 Cr to Telangana government

The highest bid was won at Rs 2.98 lakh per square yard for plot number 22 KPHB Colony's seventh phase, on Wednesday, June 11.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th June 2025 10:29 pm IST
Auction of open plots in KPHB fetches state government Rs 142 crore.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The auction of open plots at the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony’s open plots in phase 7 by the state government has set new records with regard to the price per square yard on Wednesday, June 11.

As per reports, Telangana Housing Board secured Rs 142.78 crore from the sale of 18 open plots in KPHB.

According to Telangana Housing Board vice-chairman and commissioner of housing (full additional charge) VP Gautham, the highest bid was won at Rs 2.98 lakh per square yard for plot number 22.

MS Creative School

The plots were auctioned on Wednesday at the local community hall, attracting 84 bidders and marking one of the highest per square yard rates in recent times in the city.

The average price across all 6,232 square yards that were auctioned stood at Rs 2.38 lakh per square yard.

The plots measured anywhere between 198 and 987 square yard.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Gautham disclosed that Rs 35.34 crore would be deposited by the successful bidders in two days, as buyers have been required to deposit one-fourth of the total bid amount immediately.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th June 2025 10:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button