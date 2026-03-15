Video: Hyderabad’s Charminar market flooded with Eid shoppers

The market is experiencing surge in rush after Iftaar as many people are avoiding shopping during the day due to the rise in temperature.

Photo of Mohd Aslam Hussain Mohd Aslam Hussain Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 15th March 2026 8:50 am IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 10:36 am IST
Crowd of shoppers at Hyderabad's Charminar market during Eid celebrations, bustling with vendors and fest.
Hyderabad’s Charminar market flooded with Eid shoppers

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the markets in the Old City of Hyderabad, particularly the famous Charminar market, are witnessing a surge in shoppers.

With only a few days left until the festival, many people are visiting Charminar to complete their shopping.

Eid shopper footfall rises at Charminar in Hyderabad after Iftar

The markets in the city are experiencing a surge in rush after Iftar, as many people are avoiding shopping during the day due to the rise in temperatures.

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Apart from shopping malls, the food stalls, eateries, and restaurants near Charminar are also witnessing an increase in visitors.

As the Charminar market is renowned, people not only from Hyderabad but also from neighboring districts visit to complete their Eid shopping.

When is Eid?

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

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Based on the sighting of the crescent moon, Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad and other parts of India will be celebrated either on March 20 or 21.

If the crescent moon is sighted on March 19, Eid will be celebrated on March 20, otherwise, it will be on March 21.

On March 19, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, will convene its monthly meeting to determine the date of Eid ul Fitr.

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Photo of Mohd Aslam Hussain Mohd Aslam Hussain Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 15th March 2026 8:50 am IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 10:36 am IST

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Photo of Mohd Aslam Hussain

Mohd Aslam Hussain

Mohammed Aslam Hussain works as a News anchor for Siasat’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/siasathyderabad. He has been with Siasat.com since 2010 handling various responsibilities and connecting with new audience. More »
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