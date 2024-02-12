Video: Hyderabad man’s unsympathetic act after Rapido bike runs out of petrol

Hyderabad: In a heartless incident, a Rapido bike-taxi customer showed no sympathy towards his rider by making him push the bike while he was sitting on it after the vehicle ran out of petrol. In a video that surfaced on social media, the customer refused to walk even after the bike ran out of petrol.

According to the details of the incident, a man in Hyderabad booked a Rapido vehicle and began his journey. However the bike stopped after it out of petrol.

When the Rapido rider requested the customer to walk to the nearest petrol station, he not only refused but also continued to sit on the bike, which was pulled by the Rapido rider.

Following the incident, the video went viral on social media. Many censured the customer for making it more difficult for the Rapido rider who with a lot of difficulty was dragging his bike.