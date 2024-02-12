Video: LPG cylinder blasts after house fire on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: In yet another fire accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad, an LPG cylinder exploded inside a house, causing significant damage. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon and fortunately, no casualties were reported due to the blast.

According to officials, the fire incident took place at a house in Abdullahpurmet village, leading to the gas cylinder blast.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire officials promptly reached the spot and successfully controlled the fire.

A LPG cylinder blast after a fire accident at a house in Anajpur village under Abdullapurmet limits, outskirts of Hyderabad.

Huge fireball seen after gas cylinder explosion.

No injuries reported.



Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

How does fire spread?

Explaining how the fire spread, officials stated, “It was a house fire. The fridge caught fire first, and the flames spread to the clothes on top of the cylinder. Due to overheating, the cylinder exploded. There was no one inside the house at the time of the blast.”

However, the exact reason behind the fire remains unclear, they added.