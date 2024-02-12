Video: LPG cylinder blasts after house fire on Hyderabad outskirts

Fortunately, no casualties were reported due to the blast.

LPG cylinder blasts after house fire on Hyderabad outskirts
LPG cylinder blasts after house fire on Hyderabad outskirts (Image: X)

Hyderabad: In yet another fire accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad, an LPG cylinder exploded inside a house, causing significant damage. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon and fortunately, no casualties were reported due to the blast.

No injuries took place due to LPG cylinder blast on Hyderabad outskirt

Although the fire resulted in an LPG cylinder blast on the outskirts of the city, no injuries were reported.

According to officials, the fire incident took place at a house in Abdullahpurmet village, leading to the gas cylinder blast.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire officials promptly reached the spot and successfully controlled the fire.

How does fire spread?

Explaining how the fire spread, officials stated, “It was a house fire. The fridge caught fire first, and the flames spread to the clothes on top of the cylinder. Due to overheating, the cylinder exploded. There was no one inside the house at the time of the blast.”

However, the exact reason behind the fire remains unclear, they added.

