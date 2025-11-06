Video: Hyderabad residents rally in support of HYDRAA

Hyderabad: Residents of Manikonda held a support rally for Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, November 5, for clearing encroachments.

Residents gathered near a Banyan tree in Manikonda. They highlighted that HYDRAA has saved parks in Manikonda municipality, which costs around Rs 1,000 crore.

In a video shared on social media, a group of women was seen marching with their mobile torchlights on. A group of men raised “Thank You HYDRAA” slogans. One of the residents said, the 60-foot road which had been encroached for 20 years, was reclaimed by the agency.

pic.twitter.com/DbfhOhtjNu — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 6, 2025

In Neknampur, residents of Tirumala Hills planted saplings at a park in Prashanthi Hills, which HYDRAA had recovered.

In Raghavendra colony, Kondapur, and the Professors colony of Osmania University, residents held rallies appreciating HYDRAA for saving 4,300 square yards of land meant for public amenities. They also praised the agency for preventing encroachments at parks and lakes.

The residents also warned that false propaganda against HYDRAA should be stopped. Recently, the agency clarified that it did not carry out any demolitions at Hafeez Baba Nagar, Chandrayangutta. As part of the road widening, compensation has already handed over by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to the affected property owners.

Though the GHMC demolished the Arna Grammar School for road widening, some people blamed HYDRAA for the demolition through their social media handles.