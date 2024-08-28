Video: Hyderabadis go crazy as Bhutto song plays on London street

London: Hyderabad, a city steeped in rich traditions and renowned for its exquisite cuisine, has made a lasting mark on the global stage. Hyderabadis, no matter where they are in the world, carry with them a deep love for their hometown. Whether it’s the irresistible allure of biryani or the unique Dakhni dialect, people of City Of Nizams take great pride in seeing their culture resonate beyond borders, cherishing every connection to their roots.

And now, Hyderabadis have once again captured the global spotlight. A video that has gone viral on Instagram shows a group of Hyderabadis dancing energetically to the popular Benazir Bhutto song ‘Dila Teer Bija’ on a bustling street in London.

The video starts with a man enthusiastically announcing, “This song is for Old City guyyyssss…” The scene that follows is a burst of excitement, with Hyderabadis cheering and gathering to dance. The song, which holds a special place in the hearts of people from Hyderabad, is a favorite at weddings and events, much like the traditional Hyderabadi Marfa.

The sight of their fellow citizens embracing the Hyderabadi vibe in a foreign land has struck a chord with many, bringing forth a wave of nostalgia and pride. One Instagram user commented, “Old city always on top,” while another humorously admitted, “So cringe (watched it a thousand times).” A third added, “Hyderabadi jaha b jaaateeee moooottt daldete.”

This isn’t the first time Hyderabadis have showcased their culture abroad. Last year, a video featuring the beats of ‘Hyderabadi Marfa’ resonated through New York’s Times Square, leaving a similar impact on social media.

Indeed, as the saying goes, “Apan Hyderabadiyan hai, waqai Jahan bhi jaate maut daaldete!”