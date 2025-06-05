Video: HYDRAA demolishes illegal structures in Alwal

The agency demolished three buildings constructed on the Full Tank Level of the Chinnari Kunta lake.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th June 2025 1:51 pm IST
Demolition drive under taken in Hyderabad's Alwal
HYDRAA demolition drive in Alwal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished illegal structure on the Chinnari Kunta lake in Alwal on Thursday, June 5.

Locals approached the agency and alleged that due to construction, the water that flows from the surrounding localities into the tank during rains is stopped and inundating the houses in the colonies.

Following verification of the issue, the HYDRAA teams on Thursday took up the demolition of the building with the support of local police.

The agency is focusing on lake restoration in Hyderabad once again. On Wednesday, HYDRAA officials conducted a demolition drive in the Old City to restore 18 acres of the Bam Rukun-ud-Dowla lake.

Under the supervision of HYDRAA, nearly 9 acres of encroachments caused by illegal soil dumping have been identified for clearance.

