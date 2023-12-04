Video: IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana

Trainer and a trainee pilot were inside the aircraft while it crashed.

Hyderabad: A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force with two officers on board crashed in the Medak district of Telangana on Monday morning, according to the police.

The incident occurred in the Toopran mandal of the district, they said adding a trainer and a trainee pilot were inside the aircraft while it crashed. Their condition was still not known, police added.

The aircraft took off from the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near here, a senior police official told PTI.
The AFA authorities reached the spot, the officer said.

