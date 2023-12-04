Video: IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana

Hyderabad: A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force with two officers on board crashed in the Medak district of Telangana on Monday morning, according to the police.

The incident occurred in the Toopran mandal of the district, they said adding a trainer and a trainee pilot were inside the aircraft while it crashed. Their condition was still not known, police added.

A trainee #Aircraft of the Indian Air Force (#IAF) crashed in Ravelli village in Toopran mandal of #Medak dist, after took off from #Dundigal #IAF Academy.

After the crash it was completely gutted in the #fire.



Information on casualties is awaited.#IAF #PlaneCrash #Telangana pic.twitter.com/A0vGsLEYJC — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 4, 2023

The aircraft took off from the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near here, a senior police official told PTI.

The AFA authorities reached the spot, the officer said.