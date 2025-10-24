What started as a festive Diwali celebration quickly escalated to a firecracker ‘battle’ between hostel students at IIT Guwahati.

The incident occurred on October 22. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, showing students from Barak and Umiam hostels launching rockets and bursting crackers at each other with their bare hands.

Although the campus security warned of strict action, the students gave a deaf ear, forcing the Assam police to intervene.

IIT Guwahati authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Reactions to the video

Most X users reacted positively, reminiscing about their hostel lives during college.

One X user said, “So, IIT Guwahati’s ‘most talented’ students thought Diwali firecracker wars were a good idea? Using their ‘creativity’ to test physics and geometry with fireworks? When the police have to step in, it’s a clear sign of irresponsibility. Talent should be used wisely, not recklessly.”

While another said, “Rote learning does not develop your character.”

Some got nostaligic of their college days. “Ah, the nostalgia – we used to have an Inter Block war in the Hostel back in the days,” said one X user. While another said, “This reminds me of my IIT days – we called it “applied pyrotechnics lab” until the warden showed up! Who’s got the wildest Diwali campus story? Spill it!”