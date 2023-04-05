Video: Imran Khan enters Pak court wearing bulletproof ‘bucket’

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th April 2023 8:42 pm IST
Former Pak PM Imran Khan entering Lahore court with 'bucket'.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared in an anti-terrorism court in Lahore amid tight security with a black bucket like bullet proof bucket like structure on his head, leading to interest online.

Fearing another assassination attempt, he appeared surrounded by bullet-proof shields, with Khan himself donning the odd protective equipment.

A viral video showed Khan heading into the Lahore court while his security surrounded him with black bullet-proof shields.

Meanwhile, two persons were spotted holding his hands and directing him towards the court while the black helmet hid his whole face.

Many people on the internet derided the bulletproof ‘bucket,’ making jokes about its utility.

