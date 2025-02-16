Video: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah

He expressed deep gratitude and reverence for the blessings received by the Imams at Ajmer Sharif.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah. (Image: X)

New Delhi/Ajmer: Indian billionaire and chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, has visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan along with his family members.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: “Prayers for blessings and safety for all.” He also posted pictures of his visit to the dargah.

He was accompanied by his wife Priti Adani and other family members.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani warmly welcome at Ajmer Dargah

The Adani family was warmly welcomed by Dargah Ajmer Sharif and Chairman Chishty Foundation, Haji Syed Salman Chishty.

He also expressed deep gratitude and reverence for the blessings received by the Imams at Ajmer Sharif.

Kiren Rijiju’s visit

Last month, minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju had presented a sacred chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the revered shrine of Khwaja Moin-ud-din Chishti in Ajmer.

The annual Urs commemorates the great Sufi saint, an event symbolising harmony, spirituality, and devotion.

With inputs from IANS

