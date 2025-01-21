Gautam Adani’s son’s wedding: Star performers to 1,000 luxury cars

Mumbai: After the stunning wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last year, India is preparing for another big event – the wedding of Jeet Adani, son of billionaire Gautam Adani. This grand occasion is already creating a buzz, with rumors suggesting it could rival or even outshine the Ambani wedding in terms of luxury and scale.

Jeet Adani got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah on March 12, 2023, in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad. Diva is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah, known for his successful business, C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Jeet Adani’s Wedding: List of artists who will perform

This wedding is set to feature some of the biggest stars in entertainment. Reports suggest that Taylor Swift might perform at one of the pre-wedding events, marking her first-ever appearance in India.

Other performers rumored to join include:

Travis Scott

Honey Singh

Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Selena Gomez

Sydney Sweeney

Lavish Arrangements

The wedding promises unmatched luxury. Over 1,000 luxury cars will be available to transport guests in style. A gourmet dining experience is planned, with chefs from 58 countries preparing dishes from around the world.

The decor will feature exotic flowers, and a massive rangoli, created by thousands of artists, is expected to set a new record. To top it all off, a drone show will light up the sky during the celebrations.

Gautam Adani son’s Wedding

The pre-wedding celebrations for Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah started in December 2024, marking the beginning of a year full of exciting events. The grand wedding is planned for 2025, with several ceremonies and celebrations lined up throughout the year.

According to reports, a big pre-wedding festival is being planned around Holi in March, featuring performances by international stars. This event is expected to take place at the famous Motera Stadium, making the wedding even more special and grand.

Will It Beat the Ambani Wedding?

Anant Ambani’s wedding reportedly cost Rs. 5,000 crore, making it one of the grandest weddings ever. While details of Jeet Adani’s wedding are still under wraps, the scale and luxury suggest it might surpass even that.