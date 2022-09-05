Video: Indian woman’s birthday in Dubai aids food delivery riders

Abu Dhabi: A 33-year-old Dubai-based Indian business woman Haseena Nishad’s 33rd birthday turned out to be a memorable day for 50 food delivery riders which has gone viral.

The idea of appreciating food delivery boys by presenting back the ordered food, plus gifts, to 50 riders came up by Haseena’s children— Shinaz, Hamdan, Hannan and Heslin

The children came up with an idea inspired by the incident where the Prince of Dubai Hamdan met and congratulated the delivery rider for clearing the roadblock. They felt the desire to do something for the delivery riders who are seen regularly in everyday life.

Haseena Nishad, husband Nishad Hussain, children. Photo: Instagram

Haseena Nishad, a prominent business entrepreneur in the UAE and a native of Kannur Kandyparam, wrote on the Instagram reel video post, “It’s a small thing to do, but it’s a big thing to make someone happy, proud mom.”

The video was watched around 150,734 times and garnered more than 14,029 likes as of September 4. Hundreds of people have commented on the post, applauding and appreciating the gesture.

The video begins with a note from Nishad, which says, “This time, my kids wished to celebrate my birthday in a way that brings happiness to us and others alike.”

With the help of their parents, they ordered food of their choice from different restaurants by paying in advance on the food delivery app.

The siblings had prepared gift boxes with the message, “Today is our mother’s birthday and we would like to share our happiness with you.”

The delivery riders, appreciate those moments. Some took a selfie with the children and thanked the family.

Nishad Hussain and Haseena Nishad told Gulf News that this helped the children to understand the importance of helpfulness and the need to treat fellow human beings with compassion.

Meanwhile this is not the first time for the couple who lead World Star Holdings, has been involved in activities of novel gestures.

On International Labor Day 2021, eight of their employees out of nearly seven thousand workers were honored for their excellent service and workers had the opportunity to visit the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab in a Rolls-Royce and a two-day luxury stay in a five-star hotel.