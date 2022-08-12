UAE: Sheikh Hamdan meets delivery driver to appreciate him

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 12th August 2022 12:57 pm IST
Sheikh Hamdan meets good man Abdul Ghafoor
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with delivery man Abdul Ghafoor. (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on Thursday met Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakim, a Talabat delivery rider who went viral after a video of him appeared removing two concrete blocks from the road.

It is among the first things Sheikh Hamdan did after returning to the UAE from the UK on Thursday.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan posted a photo of him putting his arm on Ghafoor’s shoulder with a caption, “It’s an honour to meet you Abdul Ghafoor, a role model to be emulated.”

MS Education Academy

On July 31, he reposted the viral video of a Abdul Ghafoor, is seen getting off his motorbike at an intersection to clear the heavy concrete blocks from the road so that they did not endanger other drivers.

Posting the viral video, Sheikh Hamdan said: “An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?”

Also Read
Watch: 4-year-old Filipino boy catches Sheikh Hamdan’s attention

A little later, he posted that the “good man” had been found. “Thank you, Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”

Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem, Dubai based Pakistani national gained widespread admiration on social media after Sheikh Hamdan posted a video of him for his act of goodness.

Sheikh Hamdan often posts stories that include photos and videos of people that catch his eye.

On Saturday, August 6, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday took to his Instagram story and shared a video of a 4-year-old Kael Lim from Philippines singing.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button