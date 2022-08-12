UAE: Sheikh Hamdan meets delivery driver to appreciate him

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on Thursday met Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakim, a Talabat delivery rider who went viral after a video of him appeared removing two concrete blocks from the road.

It is among the first things Sheikh Hamdan did after returning to the UAE from the UK on Thursday.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan posted a photo of him putting his arm on Ghafoor’s shoulder with a caption, “It’s an honour to meet you Abdul Ghafoor, a role model to be emulated.”

An honor to meet you Abdul Ghafoor, a true example to be followed. pic.twitter.com/eRQ0nuYAZF — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) August 11, 2022

On July 31, he reposted the viral video of a Abdul Ghafoor, is seen getting off his motorbike at an intersection to clear the heavy concrete blocks from the road so that they did not endanger other drivers.

Posting the viral video, Sheikh Hamdan said: “An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?”

A little later, he posted that the “good man” had been found. “Thank you, Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”

Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem, Dubai based Pakistani national gained widespread admiration on social media after Sheikh Hamdan posted a video of him for his act of goodness.

Sheikh Hamdan often posts stories that include photos and videos of people that catch his eye.

