Watch: 4-year-old Filipino boy catches Sheikh Hamdan’s attention

Abu Dhabi: The video of 4-year-old Kael Lim from Philippines singing went viral and caught the attention of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday took to his Instagram story and shared a video of a young child singing.

Kael Lim regularly posts covers of songs in both English and Tagalog.

In turn, Kael Lim, reposted the Instagram story and wrote, “The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, shared my cover in his IG stories, it is such an honour!.”

Sheikh Hamdan often posts stories that include photos and videos of people that catch his eye.

On July 31, he reposted the viral video of a Abdul Ghafoor, a Talabat delivery rider removing heavy concrete blocks from an intersection in Al Quoz.

Posting the viral video, Sheikh Hamdan said: “An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?”

An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man? pic.twitter.com/clEIWQQe3A — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 31, 2022

A little later, he posted that the “good man” had been found. “Thank you, Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”