Video: Influencer harassed while making Instagram reels

Social media influencer Mansi Manju Satish Suravase faced harassment while making Instagram reels in her building.

The incident involved inappropriate touching which she later exposed by sharing the video on her Instagram account along with a powerful message.

Details of harassment while making Instagram reel

Mansi was casually recording content when an unidentified boy approached her and behaved inappropriately before leaving.

When confronted with video evidence, the accused’s family defended him by claiming mental health issues. They stated, “There’s something wrong with his brain.”

The Instagram influencer questioned this justification and asked how his actions could be excused as mental illness.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DI6KtiEIddV

Instagram influencer calls out victim-blaming, societal judgments

In her Instagram reel, Mansi highlighted how society often blames victims based on their clothing.

She wrote, “I was randomly recording a Snap (video) in my building when this boy behaved inappropriately and left. When we went to his house with video proof, his family said, ‘Oh, he has mental health issues! There’s something wrong with his brain’. From what angle does he look like a mental health patient?

People judge based on clothes—but I was wearing decent clothes, and still, this happened! Is this fair? Shame on such people! Shame on a society that judges based on clothing!”

The Instagram influencer further emphasized that even traditional attire like a saree or kurta wouldn’t have prevented the harassment. “I’m 10,000% sure even if I had worn a saree or kurta at that time, the same thing would’ve happened,” she added.