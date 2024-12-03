Video: Intoxicated woman causes chaos at Hyderabad’s Uppal police station 

Hyderabad: In a peculiar incident on Monday, a woman under the influence of alcohol caused a scene at the Uppal Police Station, drawing considerable attention from onlookers and authorities alike.

The woman, who appeared visibly intoxicated, was heard loudly proclaiming, “Yes, exactly! I drank a quarter, why are you still bothering me?” while inside the station premises.

As seen in the video, the woman appeared highly agitated, with her erratic behavior attributed to excessive alcohol consumption.

The Hyderabad woman’s loud and disruptive actions temporarily caused a commotion, prompting swift intervention by the police personnel on duty.

The officers at the Uppal Police Station promptly managed the situation. They calmed the woman down and escorted her out of the premises without further escalation. No injuries or significant damage were reported during the incident.