IMD Hyderabad forecasts winter rains as dark clouds hover over city

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast winter rains until December 6.

The department predicts light rain or drizzle, along with misty or hazy conditions in the morning hours.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts cloudy sky

The weather department has also predicted a cloudy sky for the city over the next four days.

Currently, dark clouds are hovering over most parts of the city, with some areas experiencing drizzle.

Yesterday, Hyderabad also received scattered rainfall, with the highest recorded rainfall of 9.5 mm in the Shaikpet area.

Temperatures rise despite winter rains in Hyderabad

Although some parts of the city are experiencing rainfall and others a cloudy sky, temperatures have risen.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the city yesterday was 21.5 degrees Celsius, also in the Shaikpet area.

With IMD Hyderabad forecasting more winter rains, temperatures are expected to decline in the coming days.