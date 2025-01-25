Video: Iran police arrest 2 women for dancing at martyr’s graveyard

The Iranian police arrested two young women after a video surfaced showing them dancing at a martyr’s burial site in Tehran without adhering to the country’s dress code.

The video was reportedly filmed at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tehran, a site dedicated to the country’s deceased soldiers. Soon after the video clip was circulated on social media platforms, it prompted public outrage, particularly among the families of the martyrs.

Subsequently, Iran’s police traced the location of the women and arrested them.

The police issued a press statement on Friday, January 24, claiming that the women “disregarded the sacred site” by inappropriately dancing and engaging in “movements that were outside of custom and Sharia” Islamic law.

“Not long ago, two people, in the cemetery of martyrs in Tehran, disregarding the sacred site, recorded a video clip with inappropriate clothing and movements that were outside of custom and Sharia” Islamic law, the police press release read as reported by Tasnim news agency.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution Iranian laws command women to veil their hair and cover their necks with proper Islamic dress standards using loose-fitting attire. Public dancing is entirely forbidden under Iran’s religious laws.

The majority of Iranian women who live in Tehran and other big cities debate laws regarding mandatory hijabs by wearing clear headscarves.

Iran suspends hijab law amid pressure

Last year, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council ceased its enforcement of a controversial hijab law that sought to punish women who failed to don the Islamic dress code. This decision has been reached following escalating protests at domestic and international, against the stringent laws.

A member of the parliament’s presiding board Alireza Salimi announced the government planned to put forward another amendment to remove the uncertainties of the law.

The law which was scheduled to be implemented on December 13 would have imposed harsh punishment for women who did not comply with the prescribed code of conduct regarding dressing.

These penalties included a fine of up to 84174999.86 Iranian Rial which is approximately USD 2,000.



