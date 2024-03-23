Video: Israeli drone follows, kills 4 Palestinian civilians in Gaza

United Nations: Four Palestinian civilians were followed and killed by Israeli drones in the Al-Sekka area in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

This came to light after Al Jazeera aired the video of war crimes on Thursday, March 21.

The footage was retrieved from a downed Israeli drone, according to the media outlet.

The footage obtained by the international media outlet shows that four men, who appeared to be unarmed, were walking on a road. An Israeli drone launched an attack on them in which two men were killed instantly and a survivor was seen walking ahead in an effort to escape. He was hit in a second attack. The other man was seen staggering on the road and was hit by yet another missile.

The attack is believed to have taken place in early February 2024 after Israel was ordered by the International Court of Justice to take all measures to avoid acts of genocide, said the media outlet.

An Israeli military drone targeted and killed four Palestinian civilians with missiles in the Al-Sekka area in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera channel video shows https://t.co/FLyJdzGpmg pic.twitter.com/kWMNuCvqXL — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) March 22, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an investigation into the drone footage that appears to show an Israeli attack on four civilians in Gaza, his spokesman said.

“The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the video footage that reportedly shows four Palestinians walking, apparently unarmed, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza,” said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for Guterres, on Friday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“He calls for a thorough, independent and credible investigation into these events.”

Guterres stressed that all parties to the war must comply with international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack, said Haq.