Video: Israeli soldier accused of raping Palestinian prisoner appeals for support

A masked Israeli soldier, accused of participating in a horrific gang rape of a Palestinian male prisoner has revealed his identity in a video posted on social media appealing for support from the Israeli public following global outcry and punishment demands.

The rape-accused soldier, who earlier appeared on Israeli news channels with a mask concealing his identity, released his video on social media without a mask.

The solider posted his statement amid escalating allegations of sexual abuse and torture of Palestinian detainees in Israeli military facilities particularly at the Sde Teiman torture cell which human rights organisations including B’Tselem and the Israeli Information Centre for Human Rights describe as a “lawless black hole.”.

Testimonies of freed detainees reveal how prison authorities rapidly converted more than a dozen facilities into a network of torture camps. >> pic.twitter.com/HS8uoRcCey — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) August 9, 2024

In the video, he is heard defending his actions and those of his unit claiming that they acted following their duties.

A masked Israeli soldier, accused of participating in the rape of a Palestinian prisoner, revealed his identity in a video, appealing for support from the Israeli public after leaked surveillance footage allegedly showed soldiers sexually assaulting a prisoner. pic.twitter.com/T6xm0Wm0VS — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 9, 2024

On August 6, footage of an alleged gang rape of a Palestinian detainee by Israeli soldiers at the Sde Teiman detention centre in the Negev desert was released by the Israeli media.

Israeli media Channel 12 aired the video on their broadcast. The disturbing video shows a group of IDF soldiers who inflicted severe injuries on the Palestinian detainee, including a torn rectum and broken ribs, according to Israeli media.